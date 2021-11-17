Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Red Cross

A logistics center in the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border hosts over 1,000 migrants, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitry Shevtsov told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A logistics center in the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border hosts over 1,000 migrants, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitry Shevtsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to estimates, there are 1,007 people in the territory of the logistics center. Another half (of the migrant group), which is more than 800, remain in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border," Shevtsov said.