UrduPoint.com

Logistics Center In Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Red Cross

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:13 PM

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Red Cross

A logistics center in the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border hosts over 1,000 migrants, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitry Shevtsov told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) A logistics center in the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border hosts over 1,000 migrants, Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitry Shevtsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to estimates, there are 1,007 people in the territory of the logistics center. Another half (of the migrant group), which is more than 800, remain in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border," Shevtsov said.

Related Topics

Border

Recent Stories

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

24 seconds ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

8 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

8 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

8 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WA ..

Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

8 minutes ago
 Joint sitting of parliament starts

Joint sitting of parliament starts

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.