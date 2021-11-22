Lok Virsa, CRP to present a play 'Giraah' on Nov 25

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:17 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Curtain Raiser Productions (CRP) would present "Giraah" a play by Muhammad Ali Farooqi on November 25

Muhammad Ali Farooqi, Imran, Abrar Bazmi, Shehryar Shahid, Tahir Inqalab Syed, Zain Tariq Sahi and Bushra Yamin would present the play.

According to Lok Virsa, the event would be held at Rooftop Auditorium.

Strict SOPs would be followed as per Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

