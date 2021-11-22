Lok Virsa, CRP To Present A Play 'Giraah' On Nov 25
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Curtain Raiser Productions (CRP) would present "Giraah" a play by Muhammad Ali Farooqi on November 25.
Muhammad Ali Farooqi, Imran, Abrar Bazmi, Shehryar Shahid, Tahir Inqalab Syed, Zain Tariq Sahi and Bushra Yamin would present the play.
According to Lok Virsa, the event would be held at Rooftop Auditorium.
Strict SOPs would be followed as per Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.