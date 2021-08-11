UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Close For Two Days On Ashura-e-Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:29 PM

Lok Virsa Museums to remain close for two days on Ashura-e-Muharram

National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed on August, 18-19 on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

According to Lok Virsa as per previous practice, both museums administered by Lok Virsa, will remain closed.

The museums will reopen with routine public timings on Friday, 20th August 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan August

Recent Stories

Dubai airport passenger volumes slump 40pc in firs ..

Dubai airport passenger volumes slump 40pc in first half of 2021

6 minutes ago
 German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Deten ..

German Counterintelligence Not Commenting on Detention of UK Citizen Spying for ..

11 minutes ago
 Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences ..

Breeding of world-famous pangasius fish commences in Muzaffargarh

11 minutes ago
 ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

ED notifies transfer, posting of officers

11 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

IRSA releases 277239 cusecs water

11 minutes ago
 PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

PTDC plans vehicle rally on Independence Day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.