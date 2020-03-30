UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lombardy Governor Says Preliminary Data Shows Region 'on Good Path' Regarding COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:58 PM

Lombardy Governor Says Preliminary Data Shows Region 'on Good Path' Regarding COVID-19

The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said that the preliminary data at his disposal revealed that the region was on a "good path" in what concerns the number of Covid-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said that the preliminary data at his disposal revealed that the region was on a "good path" in what concerns the number of Covid-19 cases.

"I don't have the official data for today yet, but from what I am receiving, I can say we continue to be on a good path," Fontana said.

Related Topics

Governor From

Recent Stories

UAE to harness scientific research in combating co ..

1 minute ago

Goods transport, fleet operators movement to hit h ..

6 minutes ago

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willin ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistani, other foreign students praise support i ..

4 minutes ago

Security guard killed in Arifwala road mishap

4 minutes ago

Turkish university producing 3D-printed face shiel ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.