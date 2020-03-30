Lombardy Governor Says Preliminary Data Shows Region 'on Good Path' Regarding COVID-19

The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said that the preliminary data at his disposal revealed that the region was on a "good path" in what concerns the number of Covid-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said that the preliminary data at his disposal revealed that the region was on a "good path" in what concerns the number of Covid-19 cases.

"I don't have the official data for today yet, but from what I am receiving, I can say we continue to be on a good path," Fontana said.