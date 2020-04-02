UrduPoint.com
Lombardy Head Says COVID-19 May Reemerge In Autumn

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:47 PM

Attilio Fontana, the head of Italy's Lombardy region, on Thursday did not rule out that a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could occur during the reappearance of influenza in the fall

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Attilio Fontana, the head of Italy's Lombardy region, on Thursday did not rule out that a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could occur during the reappearance of influenza in the fall.

"In some scientists' opinion, there is a risk that upon the return of the influenza virus in October or November there could also be a renewal of the coronavirus.

So, we must prepare ourselves," Fontana, told Radio Padania.

Italy is the second hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lombardy being one of the main hotbeds of the disease in the country. The infection toll is at 80,572 for the country, with 25,765 in Lombardy, according to the Health Ministry.

