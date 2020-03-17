UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lombardy Running Out Of Beds In Hospitals, Grateful To Receive Respirators From Red Cross

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

Lombardy Running out of Beds in Hospitals, Grateful to Receive Respirators From Red Cross

Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is running out of beds and is grateful to receive 30 new respirators from the Italian Red Cross for patients in intensive care, Giulio Gallera, Lombardy's regional councilor of welfare, said on Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is running out of beds and is grateful to receive 30 new respirators from the Italian Red Cross for patients in intensive care, Giulio Gallera, Lombardy's regional councilor of welfare, said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday in Lombardy, we almost ran out of all the beds for intensive care. When I heard that 30 new respirators would be donated by the Italian Red Cross, I almost started crying. Starting today, we will give hope to 30 Lombards who have difficulties with breathing," Gallera said, as quoted by the Italian Red Cross in a press release.

The Italian Red Cross has decided to donate the equipment brought by the Chinese Red Cross to the hospitals in Lombardy.

Chinese doctors from the country's Red Cross arrived last week to help Italy cope with COVID-19. Now, they are visiting hospitals in northern Italy together with a team from the Italian Red Cross.

According to the latest data from the Italian ministry of health, Lombardy has had more than 14,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is half of Italy's total.

Related Topics

China Italy All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

14 minutes ago

Trump Statements on Coronavirus Pandemic Create Sk ..

2 minutes ago

Belgium's Flag Carrier Airline Suspends All Flight ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad visits PHDC, TB hospital to ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks climb amid talk of huge government stimu ..

3 minutes ago

Awareness campaign regarding measures against coro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.