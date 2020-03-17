Lombardy Running out of Beds in Hospitals, Grateful to Receive Respirators From Red Cross

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is running out of beds and is grateful to receive 30 new respirators from the Italian Red Cross for patients in intensive care, Giulio Gallera, Lombardy's regional councilor of welfare, said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday in Lombardy, we almost ran out of all the beds for intensive care. When I heard that 30 new respirators would be donated by the Italian Red Cross, I almost started crying. Starting today, we will give hope to 30 Lombards who have difficulties with breathing," Gallera said, as quoted by the Italian Red Cross in a press release.

The Italian Red Cross has decided to donate the equipment brought by the Chinese Red Cross to the hospitals in Lombardy.

Chinese doctors from the country's Red Cross arrived last week to help Italy cope with COVID-19. Now, they are visiting hospitals in northern Italy together with a team from the Italian Red Cross.

According to the latest data from the Italian ministry of health, Lombardy has had more than 14,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is half of Italy's total.