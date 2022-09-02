UrduPoint.com

London Allocates $3.8Mln For Building High Temperature Gas Reactors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 07:09 PM

London Allocates $3.8Mln for Building High Temperature Gas Reactors

The UK's government on Friday announced the allocation of 3.3 million pounds ($3.8 million) to develop the national nuclear energy sector and build high temperature gas reactors, which are set to start demonstration operation by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The UK's government on Friday announced the allocation of 3.3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) to develop the national nuclear energy sector and build high temperature gas reactors, which are set to start demonstration operation by 2030.

"This 3.3 million funding through the Advanced Modular Reactor Research, Development and Demonstration (AMR RD&D) programme, will support the development of cutting-edge nuclear technology in the UK such as high temperature gas reactors (HTGRs), helping revolutionise the way the UK gets its energy," the statement read.

The reactors are expected to use novel and innovative fuels, coolants, and technologies to generate high-temperature heat for industrial use, as well as electricity, it also said.

"The AMR RD&D programme, part of the 385 million Advanced Nuclear Fund, focuses on developing high temperature gas reactors (HTGRs), with an ambition for a demonstrator by the early 2030s, as they optimise opportunities for decarbonising industrial heat to support the UK's target of reaching net zero by 2050," it added.

On Thursday, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was currently in talks with French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France for the construction of the Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk. In January, the UK's government allocated $116 million for the construction of the new Sizewell C NPP in a bid to insulate the country against rising global energy prices.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Nuclear France Company United Kingdom January Gas Government Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest suspects in journalist murder case

Police arrest suspects in journalist murder case

2 minutes ago
 Health schemes of South Punjab reviewed

Health schemes of South Punjab reviewed

2 minutes ago
 PFA discards 450-kg unhealthy chicken, spices

PFA discards 450-kg unhealthy chicken, spices

2 minutes ago
 SW&BM dept accelerates relief for flood victims

SW&BM dept accelerates relief for flood victims

5 minutes ago
 ECB announces 19-member squad for Pakistan IT20 to ..

ECB announces 19-member squad for Pakistan IT20 tour

5 minutes ago
 G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.