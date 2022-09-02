London Allocates $3.8Mln for Building High Temperature Gas Reactors

The UK's government on Friday announced the allocation of 3.3 million pounds ($3.8 million) to develop the national nuclear energy sector and build high temperature gas reactors, which are set to start demonstration operation by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The UK's government on Friday announced the allocation of 3.3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) to develop the national nuclear energy sector and build high temperature gas reactors, which are set to start demonstration operation by 2030.

"This 3.3 million funding through the Advanced Modular Reactor Research, Development and Demonstration (AMR RD&D) programme, will support the development of cutting-edge nuclear technology in the UK such as high temperature gas reactors (HTGRs), helping revolutionise the way the UK gets its energy," the statement read.

The reactors are expected to use novel and innovative fuels, coolants, and technologies to generate high-temperature heat for industrial use, as well as electricity, it also said.

"The AMR RD&D programme, part of the 385 million Advanced Nuclear Fund, focuses on developing high temperature gas reactors (HTGRs), with an ambition for a demonstrator by the early 2030s, as they optimise opportunities for decarbonising industrial heat to support the UK's target of reaching net zero by 2050," it added.

On Thursday, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was currently in talks with French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France for the construction of the Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk. In January, the UK's government allocated $116 million for the construction of the new Sizewell C NPP in a bid to insulate the country against rising global energy prices.