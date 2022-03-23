UrduPoint.com

London Aquatic Center In Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Evacuated Following Gas Leak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 23, 2022 | 05:26 PM

London Aquatic Center in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Evacuated Following Gas Leak

The Aquatic Center in east London has been evacuated following a gas leak and the emergency services are treating several people for breathing difficulties, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park reported on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Aquatic Center in east London has been evacuated following a gas leak and the emergency services are treating several people for breathing difficulties, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park reported on Wednesday.

"There has been an incident at @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas," it wrote on Twitter, adding that the area has been "cordoned off and evacuated" and that "a number of casualties with breathing difficulties" were being treated by the London Ambulance Service.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade also announced that they were dealing with the incident at the Aquatic Center.

