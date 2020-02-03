UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Attacker Identified As Terror Offender Recently Released From Prison - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 03:00 AM

London Attacker Identified as Terror Offender Recently Released From Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Sunday's London stabbing attacker has been identified as convicted terror offender who was recently released from prison, media reported late on Sunday.

At about 14:00 GMT, a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers.

Police later said that three people had been injured in this "terror-related" incident, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition.

According to The Guardian, government sources confirmed that the attacker Sudesh Amman who been convicted on 13 terror offences including distributing extremist material and planning an attack in 2018. Amman was released days ago after serving half of his three-year sentence.

Amman was reportedly under surveillance at the moment of the attack, according to the British newspaper's sources.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Road London Man Amman Sunday 2018 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

2 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

2 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Fes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.