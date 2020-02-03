London Attacker Identified as Terror Offender Recently Released From Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Sunday's London stabbing attacker has been identified as convicted terror offender who was recently released from prison, media reported late on Sunday.

At about 14:00 GMT, a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers.

Police later said that three people had been injured in this "terror-related" incident, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition.

According to The Guardian, government sources confirmed that the attacker Sudesh Amman who been convicted on 13 terror offences including distributing extremist material and planning an attack in 2018. Amman was released days ago after serving half of his three-year sentence.

Amman was reportedly under surveillance at the moment of the attack, according to the British newspaper's sources.