Open Menu

London-based Philharmonia Orchestra Presents Concerts In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

London-based Philharmonia Orchestra presents concerts in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Philharmonia Orchestra, a London-based symphony orchestra, is currently on a visit to Beijing with a schedule of staging three concerts: two at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and one at the newly opened Beijing Performing Arts Centre (BPAC).

The first concert was held at the NCPA on Friday, the Philharmonia's third visit to the NCPA following the previous ones in 2012 and 2015, the NCPA said in a press release.

The second performance is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the BPAC and the third one will be performed Sunday evening at the NCPA.

Founded in 1945, the Philharmonia is a world-class symphony orchestra for the 21st century and is based in London at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Related Topics

Century Visit London Beijing Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

1 hour ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

13 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

13 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

13 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

13 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

13 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

14 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

14 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

14 hours ago

More Stories From World