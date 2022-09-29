UrduPoint.com

London Believes Nord Stream Pipelines Likely Attacked With Remote Explosives - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Incidents at the Nord Stream pipelines were likely caused by a premeditated attack with the use of remotely detonated explosives, UK broadcaster SkyNews reported on Wednesday, citing a security source.

The source with the UK Defense Ministry told the broadcaster that any mines could be lowered to the pipelines, dropped over the side of a boat, or placed next to the pipelines with the use of underwater drones months or years ago.

At the same time, the source did not rule out the possibility that Russia could be behind the incidents; however, added that Russia was unlikely to use a submarine to plant the explosives because the Baltic Sea is not particularly deep, and a submarine could not do it without being detected.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials as well as officials from other countries said the damage to the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.

On Wednesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the pipeline incidents and the meeting will be held on Friday afternoon.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

