London bridge assailant identified as Usman Khan of Pakistani origin

UK authorities say that Usman Khan was convicted for carrying out attacks in 2012 but was released later from the prison in 2018.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) A man who was killed by UK police for stabbing two people to death and leaving three others injured at London Bridge was identified as Pakistani-origin-British national Usman Khan here on Saturday.

In a very quick response, London police killed Usman Khan on the spot. Soon after the incident of stabbing, the fear gripped the Londoners who were worried about their safety and security in the streets and roads of the Metropolitan city.

The stabber, however, was identified as Usman Khan who was a Pakistani-origin British national. The UK authorities said that Usman Khan, 28, year old was living in Staffordshire and investigation teams were carrying out searchers at his residence.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said that Usman Khan was convicted in 2012 by the local courts for terrorism offences and later was released from prison in Dec 2018 on licence.

“A key line enquiry is now pending to establish as how he came again to carry out such attacks,” said Basu.

The local Muslim community condemned the shocking incident that took lives of two people and left three others injured at London Bridge.

On other hand, British media claimed that Usman Khan was inspired by Al-Qaida and other banned outfits and he was very eager to establish Training Camp back in Azad-Kashmir. The investigation agencies, they said, were aware of his funding raising campaign for training camp. The local media reports said that police raided at his residence but so far could not establish that anybody else was involved in it. The reports said that Usman Khan also travelled to the tribal region of Pakistan at the age of 19 years to get some training of using latest weapons.