London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Scotland Yard on Friday said they were treating an incident on London Bridge in which several people were injured and a man was shot "as though it is terror-related".

The Metropolitan Police said the circumstances were "unclear", adding: "As a precaution we are currently responding... as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police."