London Bridge Station Reopens As Suspicious Item Assessed as Non-Threatening - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The London Bridge station is reopening after the specialists that were called to investigate a suspicious item on board a train said the parcel was not a threat, the British Transport Police said on Wednesday.

"Specialist officers have now assessed the item as non suspicious, and the station will be reopening.

We always take these reports seriously," the British Transport Police said on Twitter.

The busy transport hub in central London was closed shortly after 12:30 (11:30 GMT) on Wednesday and commuters told to evacuate the premises after police officers were called to investigate a suspicious item on a board of a train.

According to reports, all trains that would normally stop at the station were temporarily diverted.