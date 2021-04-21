London Bridge Station Was Evacuated Over Suspicious Item - Transport Police

London Bridge station was closed and commuters were told to evacuate the busy transport hub on Wednesday after police officers were called to investigate a suspicious item on board of a train, the British Transport Police said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) London Bridge station was closed and commuters were told to evacuate the busy transport hub on Wednesday after police officers were called to investigate a suspicious item on board of a train, the British Transport Police said.

"Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.

33pm today [11:33 GMT] following reports of a suspicious item on board a train. The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item. Thank you for your patience while we respond," the transport police force wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, all trains that would normally stop at the station in central London are being diverted.

The Mirror tabloid online edition reported that multiple helicopters have been circling above the station.