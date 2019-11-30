London Bridge to Stay Closed for 'Some Time' - Mayor

London Bridge will stay closed for a while to allow investigators and forensic experts to do their job after the recent fatal stabbing, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) London Bridge will stay closed for a while to allow investigators and forensic experts to do their job after the recent fatal stabbing, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday.

London transport service said earlier in the day that the bridge and its approaches were closed in both directions following the incident, in which a man and a woman were killed.

Three others are wounded, one of them critically.

Sadiq Khan said during a visit to the scene that it would stay closed "some time," according to multiple media reports.

London police said they were treating the attack as an act of terror. The knifeman, identified as a recently released 28-year-old convict, Usman Khan, was shot dead at the scene. He was freed on remand after serving only half of his 16-year sentence on terror-related charges.