UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Bridge To Stay Closed For 'Some Time' - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:14 PM

London Bridge to Stay Closed for 'Some Time' - Mayor

London Bridge will stay closed for a while to allow investigators and forensic experts to do their job after the recent fatal stabbing, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) London Bridge will stay closed for a while to allow investigators and forensic experts to do their job after the recent fatal stabbing, Mayor Sadiq Khan said Saturday.

London transport service said earlier in the day that the bridge and its approaches were closed in both directions following the incident, in which a man and a woman were killed.

Three others are wounded, one of them critically.

Sadiq Khan said during a visit to the scene that it would stay closed "some time," according to multiple media reports.

London police said they were treating the attack as an act of terror. The knifeman, identified as a recently released 28-year-old convict, Usman Khan, was shot dead at the scene. He was freed on remand after serving only half of his 16-year sentence on terror-related charges.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Sadiq Khan Visit Job London Man Usman Khan Women Media

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on best medical healthcare for patie ..

2 minutes ago

Owners of 3 illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG station ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab College wins Kabaddi tournament

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Drug Cache Near Pasni

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh High Commission Celebrates Emergence of ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minsiter Imran Khan Announces Government's P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.