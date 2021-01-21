UrduPoint.com
London, Brussels Lock Horns Over EU Diplomatic Status

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:53 PM

Britain and the EU are locked in a diplomatic row over London's refusal to give full diplomatic status to the 27-member bloc's envoy following Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Britain and the EU are locked in a diplomatic row over London's refusal to give full diplomatic status to the 27-member bloc's envoy following Brexit.

After Britain left the EU in January 2020, Brussels set up a European delegation in London.

But a spat has developed over the diplomatic privileges the EU's ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, should enjoy -- on the same day Britain named its own new man in Brussels.

The EU insists its envoy should be awarded the full diplomatic status of a sovereign nation, as is the case for its ambassadors to 143 other countries around the world where the bloc has delegations.

Meanwhile London argues that the EU envoy should only be given the lesser privileges awarded to international organisations, such as the International Monetary Fund.

The row erupted hours before Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby would be the new head of the United Kingdom Mission to the European Union.

"As we begin a new chapter in our relationship with the EU, I am delighted to appoint Lindsay as head of UKMis," he said.

"His previous knowledge and expertise will be vital as our friendly cooperation with the EU continues," he said of Croisdale-Appleby, who has recently been dealing with Brexit in the Foreign Office.

