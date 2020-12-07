London, Brussels Reach Progress on Fishing Rights During Brexit Talks - Reports

The United Kingdom and the European Union have significantly advanced in Brexit negotiations, namely on the rights of EU fleets to fish in the UK's waters following its exit from the bloc, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Monday, citing two EU sources

Fishing rights have been one of three major sticking points, along with governance and common standards, in the ongoing negotiations between London and Brussels ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

According to the broadcaster, the sides have agreed on a "landing zone" that envisages a phased introduction, as well as specific quotas for different species of fish, but the decision is yet to be finalized.

Meanwhile, a UK government source told the broadcaster that the UK and the EU did not reach a breakthrough on fishing rights so far.

With time running out to negotiate the terms of their post-Brexit relations, both the EU and the UK are considering a no-deal option more and more, as significant differences remain on critical issues. Earlier in December, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that Paris could veto a UK-EU agreement if it is not in line with its interests, particularly in what concerns fisheries.

Later on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to hold a phone conversation to continue post-Brexit talks.