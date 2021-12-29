London, Brussels Rendering Coordinated Support to Ukraine - UK Foreign Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United Kingdom and the European Union are providing Ukraine with coordinated assistance, and any Russian actions toward Ukraine will have serious repercussions, UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss said on Tuesday.

"Call with (EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell) to coordinate our response to Russia's troop build up near Ukraine: Any Russian incursion will have massive consequences. There would be severe costs for Russia. We are providing coordinated support to Ukraine," Truss wrote on Twitter.

Western countries have recently accused Russia of deployment of troops at the Ukrainian border, which Kiev views as preparation for invasion.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that it is not going to attack any country and that it is free to move its troops within its territory. Moscow also said that it will not ignore actions posing a potential threat to its national security.

On Sunday, UK media reported that London had devised a contingency plan to withdraw British troops from Ukraine, stationed now in the western city of Yavoriv, in the event of "any incursion," an army source said.