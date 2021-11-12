London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

Talks between the UK and European Union aimed at resolving a post-Brexit row over trade in Northern Ireland broke up without agreement on Friday, London said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Talks between the UK and European Union aimed at resolving a post-Brexit row over trade in Northern Ireland broke up without agreement on Friday, London said on Friday.

The UK government said "significant gaps" remained between the two sides but added that teams would meet again for "intensified talks" in Brussels next week.