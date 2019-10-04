(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has warned against aggravating the situation in Hong Kong and called for political dialogue before an emergency powers law, which bans wearing face masks, goes into effect on October 5, a statement published Friday on the Foreign Office website said.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam enacted a ban on wearing face masks during protests, saying the decision was necessary because almost all protesters who carry out vandalism and violence covered their face. Beijing backed the ban as a lawful measure to prevent "rampant violence."

"Political dialogue is the only way to resolve the situation in Hong Kong. While governments need to ensure the security and safety of their people, they must avoid aggravating and instead reduce tensions," the press release read.

Under the regulations, anyone caught wearing a facial disguise during public assemblies, marches, and rallies can be sentenced to up to 12 months in prison or fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars (some $3,200).

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong to be the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.