London Can Not Ignore Russian 'Military Build-Up' Near Ukraine - Truss

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 02:11 PM

The United Kingdom can not ignore Russian "military build-up" near Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United Kingdom can not ignore Russian "military build-up" near Ukraine, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

"The reality is we can not ignore the build-up of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and the attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty," Truss said, adding that she arrived in Moscow to pursue a diplomatic path.

