London City Airport To Reopen At End Of Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:51 PM

London City Airport to reopen at end of month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :London City Airport, located close to the British capital's financial district, on Wednesday announced it was to reopen at the end of June having suspended all flights in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Domestic services are set to be the first to return, with international flights expected to follow in early July, the airport said in a statement.

Operations were suspended on March 25, two days after Britain imposed lockdown measures that are only now being eased.

The airport will deploy temperature checking technology both on departure and arrival, provide staff with face masks and use anti-bacterial surface treatment.

Passengers will be asked to observe social distancing rules, with the airport using technology to detect areas where there is a high concentration of passengers, it added.

"While there are many challenges ahead for the UK aviation industry, it is our hope that by outlining the steps we are taking to make the airport safe... we will give people the confidence to fly from our airport to destinations across the UK and Europe," said airport chief executive Robert Sinclair.

The airport handles more than five million passengers per year, mainly serving European destinations and catering towards business customers travelling to and from the City of London.

