London City Hall Banned From Flying EU Flag on Brexit Anniversary - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The UK government has banned London City Hall from flying the EU flag on the anniversary of the referendum on exit from the European Union, threatening criminal prosecution, The Independent newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source.

"With over a million people calling London their home from other European countries it's extraordinary that the government has effectively banned the European flag being flown... Europeans contribute hugely to our social and economic life, and all we wanted to do was show our gratitude with a small gesture for one day of the year," a City Hall source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper specified that raising EU flag did not require special permission until changes were made to town and country planning regulations after UK left the EU.

London City Hall abandoned the idea of displaying the EU flag after employees were told that without special permission from Newham council they could face criminal prosecution, The Independent said.

In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters voted to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.