Open Menu

London City Hall Banned From Flying EU Flag On Brexit Anniversary - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 08:58 PM

London City Hall Banned From Flying EU Flag on Brexit Anniversary - Source

The UK government has banned London City Hall from flying the EU flag on the anniversary of the referendum on exit from the European Union, threatening criminal prosecution, The Independent newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The UK government has banned London City Hall from flying the EU flag on the anniversary of the referendum on exit from the European Union, threatening criminal prosecution, The Independent newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source.

"With over a million people calling London their home from other European countries it's extraordinary that the government has effectively banned the European flag being flown... Europeans contribute hugely to our social and economic life, and all we wanted to do was show our gratitude with a small gesture for one day of the year," a City Hall source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper specified that raising EU flag did not require special permission until changes were made to town and country planning regulations after UK left the EU.

London City Hall abandoned the idea of displaying the EU flag after employees were told that without special permission from Newham council they could face criminal prosecution, The Independent said.

In 2016, 51.8% of UK voters voted to end the country's membership in the EU, while 48.1% voted to remain in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country finally left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period lasted until December 31, 2021, during which the UK was no longer a member of the union, but remained a member of the EU's single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate a trade and cooperation agreement during this period.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels London United Kingdom January December Criminals 2016 2020 Market All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

2 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

2 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

2 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

2 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

38 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

25 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

24 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

24 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

24 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

24 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World