London City Hall Warns High Poverty Rates Behind Rise In Violent Crime In Capital

London City Hall Warns High Poverty Rates Behind Rise in Violent Crime in Capital

High poverty rates among London residents correlate with the rise in violent crime in the city, a report issued by the City Hall showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) High poverty rates among London residents correlate with the rise in violent crime in the city, a report issued by the City Hall showed on Monday.

"The new figures show that three-quarters of the boroughs in London with the highest levels of violent offending are also in the top 10 most deprived, while the same boroughs also have higher proportions of children under 20 living in poverty than the London average," the City Hall's analysis read.

According to the study, over a quarter of young Londoners live in the most deprived areas of the capital with the serious youth violence rising dramatically since 2012.

Responding to the report, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for the government to recognize the situation as a national problem, which requires an urgent solution.

"We need the Prime Minister to drive the implementation of a proper national strategy to: Tackle poverty and inequality. To support the most deprived communities in our country, and those who have been left behind. To invest in youth services and opportunities for young people. And to support our police with the long-term increase in funding they desperately need," he stressed.

Khan also announced several projects that London's Violence Reduction Unit would be funding, in particular, creating a program to decrease school exclusions, providing support to individuals affected by domestic violence, training youth workers and assisting vulnerable families.

More Stories From World

