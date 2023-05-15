London Claims to Be at Forefront Among Those Sending Weapons to Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) London is trying to be at the forefront among those who continue to send weapons to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UK government said that London will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including long-range attack drones, in the coming months.

"We take this extremely negatively, the UK claims to be at the forefront among those countries that continue to pump weapons to Ukraine," Peskov told reporter, commenting on the UK government's remark.

The UK's military aid to Ukraine will not affect Russia's special military operation, but will lead to further destruction, the official added.