UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Condemns Khashoggi Murder, Reiterates Calls For Full Probe Into Incident - Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:10 PM

London Condemns Khashoggi Murder, Reiterates Calls for Full Probe Into Incident - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) London denounces the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and reiterates its calls for a full investigation into the incident, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday commenting on the fact that the country did not stop selling arms to Riyadh, unlike the US.

Last week, the US declassified an intelligence report saying that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had approved an operation to kill Khashoggi. The US also suspended several arms deals with Riyadh within the context of withdrawing support for offensive operations in Yemen and a diplomatic bid to end the war there. The Saudi authorities denied the US intelligence report's conclusions and said that it contained inaccurate information.

"We condemn the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death and indeed, we have already sanctioned 20 people in Saudi Arabia," Johnson said when Labour Party leader Keir Starmer asked about arms sales during a parliament session.

Khashoggi went missing in 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that he had been killed inside the diplomatic mission's building. The Saudi government sentenced several people over their role in Khashoggi's murder and has repeatedly denied allegations that members of the royal family were involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Parliament Yemen Riyadh Saudi London Istanbul United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman 2018 Family Government Labour Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

7 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

13 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

13 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.