London Confident US-UK Ties Will Further Strengthen Regardless of US Election Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) London has expressed confidence that the US-UK relations in different fields will further strengthen regardless of who eventually wins the US presidential election, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

"We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Important the process is given sufficient time to reach a conclusion. We have full confidence in the checks and balances of the US system to produce a result. The UK-US relationship is in great shape and we are confident it will go from strength to strength whichever candidate wins the election.

Across trade, security, intelligence, defence, innovation and culture, no two countries do more together," Raab wrote on Twitter.

Ballots are still being counted in the US, where citizens on Tuesday voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of the members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

So far, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes against 213 electoral votes for Trump, as reported by the Fox news broadcaster.

