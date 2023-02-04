UrduPoint.com

London Considering Labeling Wagner Group Terrorist Organization - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 10:19 PM

London Considering Labeling Wagner Group Terrorist Organization - Reports

The UK Home Office is discussing potential plans to designate the Wagner Group private military company a terrorist organization, The Telegraph report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The UK Home Office is discussing potential plans to designate the Wagner Group private military company a terrorist organization, The Telegraph reports.

A final decision has not been made yet and talks about proscription are at an early stage and are not as advanced as the planned proscription of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Nonetheless, the Wagner Group could be labeled as a terrorist organization "much quicker" than the IRGC, insiders told the newspaper on Friday.

On Monday, UK Foreign Office ministers will discuss Wagner and its activities, according to The Telegraph.

If the military group is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Kingdom, it will become a criminal offense in the UK to belong to the Wagner Group, attend its meetings, encourage support for it, or carry its logo in public. It could also affect the group's money-raising abilities, if any of its revenue streams run through British financial institutions, The Telegraph said.

The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of the city of Soledar. The liberation of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had charged Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, with infringement on Ukraine's territorial integrity due to the group's active role in the Ukraine conflict.

In January, the US Treasury announced that the United States had designated the Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the decision that it would not have any significance for Russia or for the group itself.

Related Topics

Terrorist Foreign Office Ukraine Iran Russia Company Kramatorsk Donetsk United Kingdom United States January Criminals From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

14 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

14 minutes ago
 Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Ph ..

Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Phone, Adopt Plan of Trilateral ..

15 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

23 minutes ago
 Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League t ..

Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.