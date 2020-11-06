London Court Delays Extradition Hearing of Russian Banking Billionaire Tinkov

A court in London has again delayed the extradition hearing of Russian online banking billionaire Oleg Tinkov, who is wanted in the United States on tax fraud charges, a court official told Sputnik on Friday

Westminster Magistrates' Court initially scheduled the hearing for April but has since postponed it four times, most recently in September.

The hearing planned for Friday was pushed back again at the request of Tinkov's defense team, with the new date to be announced separately, the court spokesperson said.

Tinkov is accused by the US Department of Justice of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of millions of Dollars by filing false tax returns twice while still a US resident.

The billionaire faces up to six years in jail. He is fighting leukemia simultaneously with the extradition. Tinkov announced in March he had an acute form of blood cancer and required a bone marrow transplant. The 52-year-old is in rehabilitation.