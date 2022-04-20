London Court Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US - WikiLeaks

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Westminster Magistrate's Court of the United Kingdom on Wednesday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, WikiLeaks confirmed.

"BREAKING: A UK judge has ordered the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he will face a 175 year sentence for publishing.

The decision will now move to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel - the defense have until May 18 to make submissions," WikiLeaks tweeted.