UrduPoint.com

London Court Issues Order To Extradite Assange To US - WikiLeaks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM



LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Westminster Magistrate's Court of the United Kingdom on Wednesday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, WikiLeaks confirmed.

"BREAKING: A UK judge has ordered the extradition of Julian Assange to the US where he will face a 175 year sentence for publishing.

The decision will now move to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel - the defense have until May 18 to make submissions," WikiLeaks tweeted.

More Stories From World

