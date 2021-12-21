London Court Orders Dubai Ruler To Pay 'record' Divorce Settlement
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:14 PM
The ruler of Dubai was on Tuesday ordered to pay his former wife and children around 550 million ($730 million) in what is thought to be the highest divorce settlement set by an English court
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The ruler of Dubai was on Tuesday ordered to pay his former wife and children around 550 million ($730 million) in what is thought to be the highest divorce settlement set by an English court.
Judge Philip Moor ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum must pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein �251.5 million and guarantee �290 million to cover children's maintenance and security as adults, following a bitter child custody battle.