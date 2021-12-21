London court orders Dubai ruler to pay 'record' divorce settlement

The ruler of Dubai was on Tuesday ordered to pay his former wife and children around 550 million ($730 million) in what is thought to be the highest divorce settlement set by an English court

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The ruler of Dubai was on Tuesday ordered to pay his former wife and children around 550 million ($730 million) in what is thought to be the highest divorce settlement set by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor ruled that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum must pay his ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein �251.5 million and guarantee �290 million to cover children's maintenance and security as adults, following a bitter child custody battle.