LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided on Friday to postpone the hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States to December 19, since Assange had failed to study materials on the case over technical problems, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The whistleblower took part in the hearing through a videocall from the Belmarsh prison, where he is held after having been deported from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Assange looked tired and confused.

The defense asked the court to provide some extra time for Assange to study the materials, since he had not yet had a possibility to do this due to technical problems with videocommunication. The court accepted the offer and scheduled the next hearing for December 19.

Assange may get 175 years in prison for espionage if extradited to the US.