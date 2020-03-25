London Court Refuses to Release Assange on Bail Amid Coronavirus

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London refused on Wednesday the appeal by lawyers of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to release him on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Westminster Magistrates Court in London refused on Wednesday the appeal by lawyers of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to release him on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison.

Assange, 48, is being held at London's high-security Belmarsh prison, while awaiting a court ruling on his possible extradition to the US on hacking and espionage charges.

"Mr. Assange's past behavior has shown what he's ready to do to avoid extradition. If I release him now, he won't return to the extradition hearings," District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said while announcing the verdict.