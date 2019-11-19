UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Court Rules Next Hearing On Assange's Extradition To US To Be Held In December

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

London Court Rules Next Hearing on Assange's Extradition to US to Be Held in December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided on Monday to remand Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in custody and continue hearings on his extradition case on December 13 and 19, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the UK capital.

Monday's hearing on Assange's extradition to the United States lasted four minutes. The whistleblower assisted in the hearing through a videocall from the Belmarsh prison, where he is held after violating his bail conditions.

According to the court, the hearing was a necessary administrative procedure in extradition cases requiring that a prisoner appear in court at least once in 28 days. As the hearing was of technical nature, Assange did not give testimony, but only confirmed his name and date of birth.

Assange's lawyer told the court that the prisoner had health issues and asked for softer detention conditions.

The judge declined the request over lack of jurisdiction.

The UK Metropolitan police arrested Assange on April 11, immediately following Ecuador's revocation of his asylum in the embassy building in London, where he had lived since June 2012. Court hearings are currently being held to decide whether to extradite him to Sweden or the United States. The former holds sexual assault charges against him, while in the latter, he is wanted for espionage and may face up to 175 years in prison.

WikiLeaks leaped into the spotlight back in 2010 when they released a classified video of the killing of two Reuters staffers in a US airstrike in Iraq in 2007. The group has since published hundreds of thousands of other classified materials on the US operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Hearing UK Afghanistan Police Prisoner Iraq London Ecuador United States Sweden April May June December From Court

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US join forces to protect defence technology

2 hours ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

1 hour ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

2 hours ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

2 hours ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.