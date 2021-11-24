UrduPoint.com

London Court Says 'Putin's People' Book Contains 9 Counts Of Slander Against Abramovich

A London court has ruled on Wednesday that Catherine Belton's book "Putin's People," published by HarperCollins, contains a number of defamatory statements about businessman Roman Abramovich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A London court has ruled on Wednesday that Catherine Belton's book "Putin's People," published by HarperCollins, contains a number of defamatory statements about businessman Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich took legal action against the publisher in March over what his defense claimed were false statements about the businessman's involvement in corrupt schemes under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and misinformation about his purchase of London football club Chelsea, which appeared throughout the 2020 book.

Out of 26 fragments pointed out by the defense as containing slanderous claims, the court has agreed with nine counts.

"In conclusion, therefore, the meanings I have identified are all defamatory of the claimant at common law," the court ruling on the Abramovich vs HarperCollins case said.

Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Shalva Chigirinsky, Roman Abramovich and the Russian oil giant Rosneft also filed defamation and information protection claims against the UK publishing house HarperCollins over the book "Putin's People" in London courts. HarperCollins reached an agreement with Fridman and Aven, and the publishing house agreed to apologize.

