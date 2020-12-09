UrduPoint.com
London Court To Hold Extradition Hearing Of Russian Businessman Tinkov On Friday

London Court to Hold Extradition Hearing of Russian Businessman Tinkov on Friday

The Westminster Magistrate Court in London plans to hold a Friday hearing on extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States on December 11, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

The hearing was initially scheduled for April 17 but was later postponed several times with the last delay announced in early November.

It is said to be a technical hearing without the need for Tinkov to be present in person. After the two sides determine an order for further hearings, the dates for hearings on the substance of the case will be set.

Tinkov has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur trying his hand in various business ventures, from frozen foods and beer to financial services. The businessman is most famous for his Tinkoff Bank, a commercial bank� operating solely online without brick and mortar branches.

It is said to be the world's largest online bank in terms of customers. Tinkov currently holds 62nd place in the Forbes rating of Russia's richest men.

The entrepreneur is accused by the US Department of Justice of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of millions of dollars by filing false tax returns twice while still a US resident.

The businessman faces up to six years in jail. He is currently fighting leukemia simultaneously with the extradition request. Tinkov announced in March that he was suffering from an acute form of blood cancer and required a bone marrow transplant. The 52-year-old serial businessman is currently in rehabilitation.

