MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold a hearing on the extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday.

According to the court ruling, Assange will be able to take part in the hearing through a videocall from Belmarsh prison, where he is held, due to his health problems.

The UK Metropolitan police arrested Assange on April 11, immediately following Ecuador's revocation of his asylum in the embassy building in London, where he had lived since June 2012. Court hearings are currently being held to decide whether to extradite him to Sweden or the United States. The former holds sexual assault charges against him, while in the latter, he is wanted for espionage and may face up to 175 years in prison.