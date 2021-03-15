(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold hearings on the case of the extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States on July 19-20, according to a decision made after administrative hearings on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tinkov's lawyers asked a judge for additional time to make an expert decision regarding his health. According to lawyers, a businessman needs a long time to recover after bone marrow transplantation and treatment. Insufficient recovery can carry serious risks in case of extradition, the businessman's lawyer said. The expert decision is expected to be made by June 7.