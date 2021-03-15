UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Court To Hold Hearings On Tinkov's Extradition To US On July 19-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

London Court to Hold Hearings on Tinkov's Extradition to US on July 19-20

The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold hearings on the case of the extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States on July 19-20, according to a decision made after administrative hearings on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold hearings on the case of the extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the United States on July 19-20, according to a decision made after administrative hearings on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tinkov's lawyers asked a judge for additional time to make an expert decision regarding his health. According to lawyers, a businessman needs a long time to recover after bone marrow transplantation and treatment. Insufficient recovery can carry serious risks in case of extradition, the businessman's lawyer said. The expert decision is expected to be made by June 7.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers London United States June July Court

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over live concert ..

10 minutes ago

Emirati champion Omar Al Fadhli wins Abu Dhabi Gra ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan eCommerce Awards 2021 - A celebration of ..

22 minutes ago

University of Sharjah highlights importance of tra ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Myanmar Beefs Up Security as Po ..

28 seconds ago

Slovakian foreign minister set to visit Turkey

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.