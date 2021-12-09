UrduPoint.com

London Court To Rule On Appeal For Assange's Extradition On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:01 PM

London Court to Rule on Appeal for Assange's Extradition on Friday

The London Administrative Court will rule on appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on December 10, according to the court's schedule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The London Administrative Court will rule on appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on December 10, according to the court's schedule.

The hearing, marked as "Judgment hand down," is scheduled for 10:15 GMT.

Related Topics

Hearing London December Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘50 Booklets’ series celebrating Golden Jubil ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal govt to launches more projects in Karachi: ..

Federal govt to launches more projects in Karachi: Haleem Adil

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to stimulate economic growth: Tarin ..

Govt committed to stimulate economic growth: Tarin

5 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carri ..

UK's Johnson welcomes second child with wife Carrie

5 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Und ..

US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Under Magnitsky Designations - Tr ..

5 minutes ago
 NAB organizes awareness walk on int'l anti-corrupt ..

NAB organizes awareness walk on int'l anti-corruption day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.