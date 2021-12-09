London Court To Rule On Appeal For Assange's Extradition On Friday
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:01 PM
The London Administrative Court will rule on appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on December 10, according to the court's schedule
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The London Administrative Court will rule on appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition on December 10, according to the court's schedule.
The hearing, marked as "Judgment hand down," is scheduled for 10:15 GMT.