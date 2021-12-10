London Court Upholds US Appeal For Assange's Extradition
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:55 PM
The London Administrative Court upheld on Friday the US' appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The London Administrative Court upheld on Friday the US' appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition.
Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, denounced the decision as "Grave miscarriage of justice," as quoted by Wikileaks on Twitter.