London Defends Controversial Internal Market Bill After EU Launched Anti-UK Legal Action

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The UK government defended on Thursday the controversial Internal Market Bill, which if passed, would override parts of the Brexit agreement, after the European Union launched legal proceedings against the United Kingdom.

"We need to create a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market, ensure Ministers can always deliver on their obligations to Northern Ireland and protect the gains from the peace process," a government spokesperson said.

Earlier in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU was taking the first step in an infringement procedure against the UK.

"We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft Internal market Bill by the end of September.

This draft bill is, by its very nature, in breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement," von der Leyen said, adding that the bill would also go against the protocol on Northern Ireland.

The Internal Market Bill, which proposes rolling back some of the commitments the UK made on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, was passed by the House of Commons earlier this week and will go on to face debates and votes in the House of Lords.

According to Johnson, the controversial legislation would ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations once the UK definitely leaves the EU on January 1, 2021.