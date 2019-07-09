UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Did Not Substantiate Accreditation Denial To Sputnik, RT - Editor-in-Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

London Did Not Substantiate Accreditation Denial to Sputnik, RT - Editor-in-Chief

The UK Foreign Office has not given any examples after explaining that it had denied media forum accreditation to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster over the alleged spread of disinformation, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The UK Foreign Office has not given any examples after explaining that it had denied media forum accreditation to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster over the alleged spread of disinformation, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT, said Tuesday.

The Global Conference for Media Freedom is scheduled to take place in London on July 10 and 11.

"The UK Foreign Office on why they did not let us attend the conference on speech freedom in London: 'We have not accredited RT and Sputnik because of their active role in spreading disinformation.' Of course, they have not cited a single example of that disinformation," Simonyan said on her blog in Telegram.

She remarked that one might remember, at the same time, how the UK Foreign Office had "sheepishly cleared the post on the Russian origin of the substance used to poison the Skripals.

"

"Or how the BBC had been trying to find 'Russian traces' � at least some, any at all � when the yellow vests were protesting in Paris," Simonyan wrote.

Russian media have faced a lot of criticism in the West over the past several years. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering into other countries' affairs, but they have not given any proof.

Moscow has called the accusations groundless.

Related Topics

Resolution Foreign Office Russia Parliament London Paris Same United Kingdom July 2016 Post Media All

Recent Stories

Mushtaq Ghani inaugurates computerization of land ..

49 seconds ago

Fruit exports grow by 4 pc in 11 months

4 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan admitted to PIMS hospital due t ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) while upholding the decision of ..

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation up 0.83pc

5 minutes ago

Air pollution increases chronic lung disease risk

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.