London Did Not Substantiate Accreditation Denial to Sputnik, RT - Editor-in-Chief

The UK Foreign Office has not given any examples after explaining that it had denied media forum accreditation to Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster over the alleged spread of disinformation, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT, said Tuesday

The Global Conference for Media Freedom is scheduled to take place in London on July 10 and 11.

"The UK Foreign Office on why they did not let us attend the conference on speech freedom in London: 'We have not accredited RT and Sputnik because of their active role in spreading disinformation.' Of course, they have not cited a single example of that disinformation," Simonyan said on her blog in Telegram.

She remarked that one might remember, at the same time, how the UK Foreign Office had "sheepishly cleared the post on the Russian origin of the substance used to poison the Skripals.

"Or how the BBC had been trying to find 'Russian traces' � at least some, any at all � when the yellow vests were protesting in Paris," Simonyan wrote.

Russian media have faced a lot of criticism in the West over the past several years. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering into other countries' affairs, but they have not given any proof.

Moscow has called the accusations groundless.