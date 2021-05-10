UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Dismisses Scottish Bid For Second Independence Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

London Dismisses Scottish Bid for Second Independence Vote

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The UK's cabinet office minister dismissed on Sunday the Scottish nationalists' push for a new vote on independence, calling it a "massive distraction" from more pressing matters at hand.

"It's not an issue for the moment. Of course, the people of Scotland, as we saw in the referendum in 2014, they have that right, but it is absolutely important that we concentrate now on the issues in front of us," Michael Gove told the Sky news channel.

He argued that the governing Scottish National Party fell short of an overall majority in Thursday's election, in contrast to the one that preceded the 2014 referendum.

The SNP still holds the majority in parliament together with the pro-independence Scottish Greens.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who leads the SNP, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "no democratic justification" to block a second referendum, paving the way for a legal battle over the future of Scotland.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Independence United Kingdom Sunday From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

8 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

8 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

8 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

14 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

14 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.