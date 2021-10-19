MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United Kingdom is dissatisfied with Russia's response to 45 countries' questions related to the case of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, submitted through the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and believes that Moscow evades responsibility for the alleged poisoning, the UK Permanent Representation to the OPCW said on Tuesday.

"The United Kingdom rejects the assertions made by the Russian Federation in Note Verbale No. 44. The United Kingdom understands these assertions as an attempt to deflect Russian state responsibility for the chemical weapons attack on Mr Navalny," the office said in a statement, released on the OPCW website.