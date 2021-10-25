London expands zone charging drivers of worst polluting cars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :London greatly expanded from Monday the area in which it charges the drivers of older polluting cars to help clean up the city's air, despite objections from some that it is too costly.

The British capital's devolved government introduced its original ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) in April 2019, forcing owners of more polluting vehicles to pay �12.50 ($17.20) per day to drive in the city centre.

This zone has now been expanded to encompass a far bigger area -- between northern and southern orbital roads -- which is home to nearly four million residents.

The long-planned measure comes just a week before the UK hosts a major summit on climate change in Scotland's biggest city Glasgow.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that the measure would bring "cleaner air to millions of Londoners".

The original ULEZ scheme has led to a "reduction in toxic air by almost a half: a reduction in particulate matter, a reduction in carbon emissions," Khan told the BBC.

The first year of the expanded scheme is projected to reduce the amount of carbon emitted by 100 kilotons, he added.

"That's about 60,000 vehicles being taken off the road." Those who drive a vehicle in the city centre at the busiest times also have to pay a congestion charge of �15, a measure first introduced in 2003.

Some have opposed the expanded ULEZ measure, arguing that it is a "tax" on poorer drivers least able to afford to replace their polluting vehicles and that it will hit small businesses.

The charge is applicable to cars, motorcycles, smaller vans and minibuses and based on their declared emissions rather than age.

However, petrol cars first registered after 2005, and diesel cars after September 2015, typically meet the ULEZ standards and are exempt.

Khan told the BBC that "of course there has been opposition," but said that for him "this is an issue of social justice".

Long-term exposure to the capital's pollution has serious consequences for its population of around nine million, causing some 4,000 people to die prematurely in 2019 and stunting the growth of children's lungs, according to Khan's administration.

"Who do we think suffers the worst consequences of toxic air? The poorest Londoners, least likely to own a car, Black, Asian and multi-ethnic Londoners," the mayor said.

"Six out of 10 in the expanded (ULEZ) area don't even own a car".