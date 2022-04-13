UrduPoint.com

London Extends Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Operation In Ukraine To Include 206 More People

The UK Foreign Office has added 206 more prominent Russian figures to its sanctions' list in connection with Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, according to the document which was updated on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The UK Foreign Office has added 206 more prominent Russian figures to its sanctions' list in connection with Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, according to the document which was updated on Wednesday.

Among those put on the list are Russian presidential aide Andrei Fursenko, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife, Maria Lavrova, Russian energy giant Lukoil head Vagit Alekperov, and politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Sanctions include travel ban and freeze of assets.

