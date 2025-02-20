London Fashion Week Launches With Ode To Gender-fluid Designs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) London Fashion Week opens on Thursday with designer Harris Reed's striking silhouettes celebrating gender-fluid fashion, kicking off a slimmed-down schedule with several absentees.
The LGBTQ British-American designer and creative director at Nina Ricci will showcase designs from his eponymous label, which he describes as "Romanticism Gone Nonbinary", in one of the most electrifying shows of the LFW Autumn-Winter 2025 Calendar.
Reed's distinctive, theatrical designs, often involving wallpaper panels and even vintage upholstery, are set to descend on the runway at London's iconic Tate Britain art gallery.
The 28-year-old designer behind the tulle skirt worn by Harry Styles on the groundbreaking Vogue US cover in 2020 has caught the eye of celebrities from Lil Nas X to Adele and Beyonce.
His fan base grew further last year when he styled actor Lily Collins in a viral black-and-white striped catsuit for the popular Netflix show "Emily in Paris".
From Friday morning, regulars of the event organised by the British Fashion Council (BFC) will take over the runways, including Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Roksanda, before closing with the Burberry show on Monday evening.
The brand with its iconic tartan print, which is going through a difficult period, is the subject of rumours about the departure of its creative director Daniel Lee, who arrived a little over two years ago and has struggled to modernise the house.
Lee could be replaced by English designer Kim Jones, who left Dior Men at the end of January after seven years, according to several media reports.
One confirmed absence from London's runways will be JW Anderson, the label by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who is also the creative director at the Spanish fashion house Loewe.
The timing is likely not a coincidence, with the designer, named the 2024 Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, reportedly poised to take the reins at Dior.
