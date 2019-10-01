UrduPoint.com
London Finalizes Legal Text For Updated Brexit Deal, Will Reveal To Public Soon - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:06 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has prepared and will soon unveil the legal text of a revised Brexit deal ahead of the approaching October 31 deadline for the country's withdrawal from the European Union, media reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has prepared and will soon unveil the legal text of a revised Brexit deal ahead of the approaching October 31 deadline for the country's withdrawal from the European Union, media reported, citing government sources.

According to the BBC sources, the government will reveal the plan to the public within the next couple of days.

Johnson's alternative to the controversial Irish backstop, over which the previous Brexit deal, which was penned by his predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected several times, reportedly envisions an all-Ireland "economic zone" that would allow agricultural and food products to move between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland with relative ease.

Critics remain wary of the deal, as according to media reports, it will not completely do away with customs checkpoints, but will merely relocate them away from the border.

Brexit has been postponed several times amid the country's failure to internally negotiate the withdrawal terms. Johnson is currently confronted by strong opposition at home over his overt determination to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, even if that means doing so without a deal.

