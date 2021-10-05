London Fire Brigade Dealing With Fire at Westminster Underground Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Firefighters are at the scene of a fire that erupted on Tuesday at the Westminster underground station in central London, the London Fire Brigade reported.

"Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Westminster Station on Bridge Street in Westminster," the fire department wrote on Twitter.

The Mail Online newspaper reported that passengers were evacuated and no trains are stopping at the station which is the nearest to the Houses of Parliament and Prime Minister's official residence at 10 Downing Street, among other government buildings.